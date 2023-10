Serious accident in Milan today, 8 October 2023. Around 9.30 am, a 48-year-old man was hit and killed on Viale Forlanini by a bus on line 175. Atm expresses its deep closeness to the family in this moment of great pain. Investigations are underway by the police forces with whom the company is cooperating fully. Atm is committed to providing all the necessary support to the family affected by this serious loss.