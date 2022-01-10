Stadiums with 5 thousand spectators, which give for Milan-Juventus

The stages Italians close again. Almost. It returns to 5 thousand spectators regardless of capacity. Obviously, the most penalized teams are those with the largest facilities (such as San Siro, Olympic or St. Paul eg). And first and foremost to pay the heavy duty will be the Milan. Yes, because at the gates there is a highly anticipated challenge against the Juventus (Sunday 23 January at 8.45 pm, while next Monday the Rossoneri will host the Spice at 18.30). And the expectation was for a collection of around 5 million euros. A great damage for the Rossoneri’s coffers, certainly very unfortunate in being subjected to this measure precisely in coincidence with the very match against the Bianconeri.

Inter-Juventus ‘saves’ from 5 thousand spectators, that’s why

The new measure introduced by Draghi government starts from January 15 (and will be valid until February 3, then we’ll see) and will not touch instead Inter-Juventus, final of Super Cup scheduled for 12 at San Siro (expected capacity 38 thousand spectators). The reason was clarified by Lega Serie A: “The limit of 5 thousand spectators needs a few days to be introduced, so it will be effective starting from the third return day of the championship (January 15), in accordance with the tickets already sold for the matches next week (second day of Serie A TIM, Supercoppa Frecciarossa and midweek round of the Coppa Italia Frecciarossa) “

