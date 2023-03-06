The toll of a series of robberies carried out on the street in the Central Station area in Milan is of some injured, two of which are seriously injured. According to the first reconstructions, six people would be injured. The act would have been committed by a couple of drunks or perhaps drifters, who did not hesitate to use a box cutter and hit some unfortunate people. One of the injured, a 68-year-old man, would be serious and was taken to hospital in red code. One of the alleged attackers was stopped by the police.

According to preliminary information, the two, who appear to have acted together, around 5.30 pm, in an evident state of alteration according to witnesses, would have moved between via Sammartini and viale Brianza, armed with a box cutter, threatening passers-by, robbing some and assaulting others . In via Sammartini, 118 rescued two women, one hit in the face with a punch and the other with a slight wound in one hand.

Then in Viale Brianza one of the two, or both, allegedly attacked other people. A 68-year-old man who was hit with a blow to the shoulder was left on the ground, which perhaps severed an artery causing the loss of a lot of blood, and who was transported in code red to the Niguarda hospital, in serious condition, in addition to a 57-year-old always stabbed (or perhaps with a cutter) in the arm, taken in red code to the San Carlo hospital in Milan, as well as another man who suffered a stab wound to the chest, taken in yellow to the Polyclinic, and a woman with a stab wound to the neck, also sent in yellow, to the Polyclinic.