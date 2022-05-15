The wait will have to continue, the AC Milan will have to wait until next week before letting go of the celebrations. It will be enough not to lose on the Sassuolo field. But obviously someone hoped to be able to enjoy a moment awaited for eleven years already today. So there are those who, after the wonder of Theo Hernandez, wasted no time. He immediately left the stadium to run home, not so much to avoid the queues but to tune in as soon as possible in Cagliari, where an unfavorable outcome for Inter would have sanctioned AC Milan as champions. A scene that is far from obvious, given the situation.

The cathedrals

–

Hundreds of supporters instead decided to watch the game from their smartphones, sitting outside the gates of the Meazza. All on their own initiative, because nothing had been foreseen from organized cheering. A tam tam developed rapidly, starting with those who followed the Nerazzurri match live and spreading information. Some groups of fans, mostly foreigners and representatives of the “Milan Club” of their respective countries of origin, then opted for the move to Piazza del Duomo, which around 10 pm was colored by Rossoneri. There they made friends with some local fans, who invited them to sit down to follow the match live at the Unipol Arena. At the 1-3 goal, signed by Lautaro, they reacted… singing, thus starting a series of choirs that pushed many people towards the center of the square, to celebrate the success against Atalanta together. In the meantime, even the last diehards have left piazzale Moratti. The mood, however, remains high: the explosion of joy in fact seems only postponed.