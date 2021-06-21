Milan, Paragone presents his candidacy: “The right does not want to win”

“We know Sala, he could have been the candidate of the center-right, he was the candidate of the center-left because things went like this but he could have been an ideal profile of the center-right that in five years has not been able to find a competitor”. So Gianluigi Paragone, senator, former member of the Movimento 5 Stelle, now leader of Italexit, presenting his candidacy for mayor of Milan to the press. “The right does not want to win in Milan and so they come up with a candidate, as I read, a relative of a banker who has soaked up his bread in the banking and financial world – he added, as reported by Mia News -, he is a ‘cool’ candidate like the Milano di Sala, needs a nurse and a half-duty tutor like Albertini. He acts as a tutor for a candidate who is already a loser ”, he concluded.

“Green mobility? The deception of those who wear green and are trimming a historic package”

“This green mobility seems absurd to me, if there is an object that is sold as green and is highly polluting in its production impact it is the electric scooter. It is the deception of those who dress in green and are trimming a historic package. On the cycle paths, the Italian cities and Milan cannot be conformed to models of Northern Europe just because we want to follow trends ”. So Paragone about his vision of mobility within the city.

“Before opening to new rights, let’s confirm the old ones”

“As far as I’m concerned, gender discrimination is not the first of my goals, the first of my goals is to defend the wages of families”. Thus the leader of Italexit. “Before opening up to new rights, let’s confirm the old ones – he added -. Italy is a country where you can dismiss with a masterly ease. This is a city cut off by the new poor, desperate and exploited like riders. Before going to tell, and I gladly leave it in Sala, about a city open to new rights, let’s consolidate the old ones ”, he concluded.

“I’ll do the ram, we’ll be the outsider”

“I try to be the ram, we will be the outsider, the surprise. This is an all-round political candidacy and is innervated with a city that has a great political vocation.” Gianluigi Paragone said this. “It will be a strong election campaign. political and ideological – continued Paragone – in which we will point the finger at those who for us are evil, the culprits: we give the Milanese the opportunity to vote or the natural allies of that world we do not like, so the Democratic Party and some piece of the center-right, or try to trust someone else ”.

Within his list, the former Lombard councilor share Lega will also run Massimo Zanello is Francesca Gentile, jurist among the signatories of the appeal to the TAR against the Lombardy Region for the reopening of schools in the orange area. Paragone underlined: “We are on the side of the real restaurant business and against the delivery model, which is not a virtuous model and ruins workers and healthy restaurants”. In Milan “the average income of the club in the VIP area that Sala elects is five times higher than that of the suburbs, which are the places where the greatest cuts occur, where health facilities are removed and houses are optional and politicians go every five years when they have to be re-elected “.

For the senator, Milan needs a change of pace: “They say that Milan is European and that our proposal is out of sync, faded, that has a reference to the past but we do not like this modern model. Lucio Dalla said ‘Milan close to Europe, Milan that banks that change’ already in 1979 but the banks were not the finance that eats the real economy. Today the financial world has entered a kind of golden share and is the owner of Milan ”. The candidate paused during the presentation on the housing chapter: “Today the new large properties are an asset available to the funds while in the suburbs people slaughter to pay for a house”. On the subject of the new stadium, Paragone has no doubts: “If it is a question of giving new commercial spaces to Milan and Inter I say absolutely no”. Finally, the candidate announced that the team and program points will be revealed in the coming weeks.