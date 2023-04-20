Milan, pact for mental health at the Manzoni high school: maximum two checks a day, grade “1” only if motivated

A pact for mental health that put an end to the occupation of a historic Milanese school. The students of the Alessandro Manzoni civic school have decided to end the protest after having reached an agreement with the school management and teachers to address a problem that has become increasingly acute.

A survey released in recent days by the same students, to which 652 students out of 1200 responded, indicates that seven out of ten have often or sometimes had crying spells or emotional breakdowns due to school. A result that prompted the principal to ask for a report and to open to the understanding that she ended the occupation that began on Tuesday.

The agreement provides for the immediate increase in the hours of the psychological desk, with the guarantee of a meeting twice a week and the intention to hold targeted courses for teachers on neurodiversity and relations with the LGBT community. Furthermore, the teachers were urged to limit the checks or questions foreseen on the same day to a maximum of two and to justify the marks assigned with some notes, with the indication of giving “1” only in justified cases.

“We realize that students find it more difficult to face the study than in the past. In the first classes for two years we have introduced the figure of the tutor teacher, dedicated to the study method and the organization of time based on the workload. Even the psychologist reported to us an increase in stressful situations and panic attacks, not in a dizzying way, but still important”, the head teacher Maria Rossi told the Milanese edition of Corriere della Sera, while the students hoped that the measures are extended to all schools.