The goal is ambitious: to make Milan great again. A different size, however, compared to that of the past. A modern size, in line with the needs of a deeply changed football and in which Italian clubs are for the moment only supporting actors of undoubted nobility, but also of precarious potential and little appeal. Investcorp, the fund that is carrying out the negotiations for the acquisition of Milan from Elliott, has an almost visionary project. And this is demonstrated by the amount it should pay at closing: one billion and one hundred million.