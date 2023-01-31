Massimo Orlando, a former footballer, has released some statements regarding the moment of difficulty that Milan is experiencing

The former footballer Massimo Orlando spoke to the microphones of TMW Radio in the broadcast Maracana and focused particularly on the Milan. In his view, at the moment Stefano Pegs, the Rossoneri coach, wouldn’t really know what to do, also because the group proves to be with him. Here are his words.

Milan, Massimo Orlando’s words about Stefano Pioli — “Everything started from the match against Roma. It’s an inexplicable hit-and-run, I really think Pioli doesn’t know what to do, the group is with him. I don’t think there’s no hunger, it’s a group that won little. It’s something something inexplicable and it will be difficult to find something new. An inexplicable disaster. And now you risk the Champions League.” Leao-Milan, break on the renewal: the reason for the sparks with Maldini >>>

January 31, 2023 (change January 31, 2023 | 11:17 am)

See also Is 2022/2023 the Year Manchester City Finally Lifts the UEFA Champions League? © REPRODUCTION RESERVED



#Milan #Orlando #Pioli #doesnt