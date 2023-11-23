Milan, Popovic close to free transfer. Who is the talented playmaker of Partizan Belgrade

Matija Popovic is close to Milan. A shot of perspective for the Rossoneri with a view to the January transfer window, given that the 17-year-old (born in 2006) will be free on a free transfer after 31 December. Interesting talent: plays in all positions of the attack – attacking midfielder with good dribbling (his natural role), striker, winger – almost two meters tall, 21 goals in 25 games with Partizan Belgrade U17 last year (two assists in Italy-Serbia in the European category last May). The Guardian has included him among the best talents of his generation. Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Leipzig like him, but Milan have made a good move, offering him a five-year contract (until 2028) and seem one step away from the Serbian talent (born in Germany).

Milan, does Origi return from Nottingham Forest?

Who risks returning to Milanello is Divock Origi. The 28-year-old Belgian striker went on loan with the right to buy in the final hours of the summer transfer window to Nottingham Forest (with a salary paid by the English club) after a very disappointing season with the Rossoneri (2 goals in 36 appearances). However, his season in the Premier League is not proving to live up to expectations: 5 appearances with 0 goals and 0 assists. According to TeamTalk, however, the British club (14th in the standings with 13 points and a reassuring +8 on the relegation zone) would not be happy with the performance of the former Liverpool player and would like to send him back to Milan already in the winter transfer window (Marvin Ducksch of Werder Bremen would be the designated substitute).

Ouedraogo, Milan hot but Bayern Munich very hot

Milan has been following Assan Ouedraogo (for some time) with extreme interest, 17-year-old midfielder from Schalke 04. Moncada put him among the names at the top of his list, but the competition is top-level: Inter, Leipzig and Bayern Munich. In particular, the Bavarian club is trying to set up a negotiation ahead of the competition and is ready to pay the release clause of 12 million euros in view of next season which could become 20 if he is called up to the German national team.

Milan transfer market: Badiashile or Sarr. Kiwior far away

Milan are certainly looking for a defender for the January transfer market given Kalulu’s injury. We are looking (also) in the Premier League: at Chelsea, according to calciomercato.com, “also considering the good relations existing between the two American properties. Moncada and D’Ottavio are interested in Benoît Badiashile, the powerful French defender born in 2001. In this At the moment it is not a very first choice for Mauricio Pochettino but the willingness of the Londoners towards a possible loan transfer must be verified considering that only 10 months ago a good 38 million were paid into Monaco’s coffers to buy his card. Another option bears the name by Malang Sarr: Chelsea would be more inclined to sell the former Nice player than Badiashile.” However, the path that leads to 23-year-old Jakub Kiwior is difficult: the Rossoneri would be ready to make an expensive loan offer with the right to buy for the former Spezia player, but Arsenal are not currently open to the sale of the Polish international.

