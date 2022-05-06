AC Milan and Oppo Italia have announced a new agreement that provides for the extension of their partnership to the women’s team of the Rossoneri Club. Oppo became AC Milan Official Mobile Partner in July 2021. The new agreement provides the entry of the women’s team into the partnership through the creation of the content series Stories of Women by Oppo, which will see the players of the first team as protagonists, who will tell their personal story and the reasons that led them to become footballers. Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer of AC Milan, comments: “We are delighted to continue on this path with Oppo Italia, a leader in its sector with which last year we started a collaboration focused on innovation and performance. Also add the women’s team to the partnership is a source of great pride for us and we are sure it will bring further value to this collaboration “. Isabella Lazzini, Chief Marketing Officer Oppo Italia, adds: “The partnership with AC Milan is a project of which we are particularly proud. has allowed, and continues to allow us, to give life to unique projects. This year the extension of the partnership to the women’s team will bring added value to our initiatives and represents a further step forward in the path of promoting female growth that we are undertaking “.