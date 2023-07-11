Operated at just 3 months old for a rare genetic disease of the pancreas which caused him life-threatening hypoglycaemic crises and normal neuromotor development from birth. San Raffaele Hospital and Milan Polyclinic announce a “record operation” successfully performed in the first days of June on the little SG, who came to light with congenital hyperinsulinism, a pathology that afflicts one child out of 50,000. The operation was decisive and the pancreas worked normally after a few hours, the two IRCSSs underline. The child “is fine – the doctors explain – he was discharged a few days later, has no longer had hypoglycaemic crises and will not need any medical therapy”. (continued)