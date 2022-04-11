After the two goals in Salerno, between the championship and the Italian Cup, the Rossoneri jammed. The latest of a striker is that of Giroud in Naples: it dates back to over a month ago

The data says: the last time that Milan lined up two league games without scoring, it was in February 2021. And to find two consecutive 0-0s, you need to move back until December 2018. If you want, you can start from here to tell the hardships of the Rossoneri attack, which jammed at the least opportune moment of the season. After the match in Salerno, dated February 19, the Devil has never managed to score more than one goal. When it went well. We are talking about seven games, including the semi-final of the Italian Cup, in which the total haul is 4 goals. A fact that fights with those who have scudetto ambitions.

Sad list – Once upon a time there was a team capable of making up for absences, able to find a thousand different solutions to go to the hole, able to not give points of reference to the opponents in the offensive phase. Of this team up front there is little and nothing left: if Milan, despite the two consecutive draws, remains in the fight for the title, they owe it to the very effective defensive phase. It is the part of the medal that glitters, but with six games still to be played, it cannot be enough. All of them jammed up there, and it is a very sad list: Leao hasn’t scored since February 25, Messias since February 19, Rebic as well (and in all he has only made 2), Ibra since January 9, Diaz even since September 25. The last goal of a striker is that of Giroud in Naples. It was March 6. After that, a blast from Kalulu with Empoli and one from Bennacer with Cagliari. Then the curtain fell completely. The match with Bologna recorded the now famous figure of 33 conclusions towards the opponent’s goal without being able to throw it in. Against Turin this time there were only 14, but in the last seven outings (with the Italian Cup) we arrive at the monster figure of 117 attempts against only 4 goals. See also EU condemns 'unjustified' attack on Ukraine

Wrong choices – The causes? Multiple. Some players are starting to be tired (legitimately: with the long list of injuries throughout the season, some players have been asked for overtime), the Rossoneri game begins to be legible despite Pioli always trying to insert some novelty factor and then, a lot simply, when it comes to the last step, most of the time the wrong decision is made. Frenzy, inability to jump man, selfishness, technical errors. There is a bit of everything on the Rossoneri trocar and in these cases the coach has little to do with it. In this championship, no Milan player has yet reached double figures. Ibra, Giroud and Leao have stopped at eight for the moment. This is also a clear clue.

