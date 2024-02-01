A newborn baby about a month old was found abandoned this afternoon, February 1, in the entrance hall of an apartment building in Via degli Apuli, in a working-class neighborhood of Milan.

A resident of the condominium noticed the child and raised the alarm. The carabinieri of the mobile radio unit and the 118 arrived on site and transported the newborn to the De Marchi clinic for health checks.

According to what we understand, a note was found next to the child, presumably written in Arabic, the translation of which is underway.