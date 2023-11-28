Milan collapses against Borussia Dortmund: Champions, a miracle is needed

A ‘bandaged’ Milan lost at home at San Siro 3-1 against Borussia Dortmund. A heavy defeat for Pioli’s team who however still have a chance of progressing to the round of 16, thanks to PSG’s 1-1 draw at home with Newcastle. The Germans thus rise to 10 points followed by the French with 7 and the Rossoneri on 5 with the English, but by winning the last match against Newcastle, with a defeat of PSG against Borussia, they would have qualified.

Milan injury emergency: Thiaw muscle knockout. Defense in pieces

In the 51st minute of Milan-Borussia Dormtund, Malick Thiaw felt a pull behind his thigh after a sprint and had to leave the pitch due to a muscle injury. In the next few hours the German defender will undergo instrumental tests to understand the extent of the physical problem. Thiaw left San Siro on crutches. Milan is in full emergency in the backfield: Kalulu and Pellegrino will not return before 2024, Kjaer has not yet returned. At the moment the only central defender available to Stefano Pioli is Tomori. Certainly, the young Primavera centre-back, Simic, will be called up against Frosinone (with a probable debut), but it is possible that another player from Ignazio Abate’s team will also be called up.

Champions League, Milan-Borussia Dortmund 1-3

Given the very long list of unavailable players, the choices were almost obligatory for Pioli. Giroud as the sole striker supported by the trident of Chukwueze, Loftus-Cheek and Pulisic. The surprise is Adli in the two midfielders with Reijnders and Rade Krunic in place. While Terzic Borussia instead responds with a 4-2-3-1 with Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck and Bensebaini in defence, Emre Can with Sabitzer in midfield and Reus, Malen, Bynoe-Gittens in support of Fullkrug. Milan started strong straight away and could take the lead in the 6th minute. Theo Hernandez recovers the ball in midfield and restarts the Rossoneri’s counterattack with Chukwueze who reaches the limit and finishes but Schlotterbeck opposes with his wide arm. Penalty kick for the Rossoneri: Giroud goes to the spot, looks for the bottom corner but the Borussia goalkeeper is really reactive in blocking. This is the third penalty missed in Giroud’s career. In the 10th minute the Germans scored on a penalty: Bynoe-Gittens entered the area from the left and moved the ball at the last minute, Calabria entered late and hit the tip of his opponent’s right foot. This is also a penalty that Reus doesn’t miss, crossing halfway to Maignan’s right.

Milan faltered and in the 19th minute there was another risk with Bynoe-Gittens who went away to the left, then from a very tight angle he let loose a right-footed shot which whistled very close over the crossbar. Milan reorganizes and increases their tone, until they find an equalizer in the 37th minute with Chukwueze who enters the area, leaps past two opponents and pierces Kobel. At the end of the first half the Rossoneri were close to doubling their lead. Pulisic finds Calabria with a great cross, but the Rossoneri full-back is unable to direct his header towards the far corner.

At the start of the second half, Pioli’s team still plays the game. In the 49th minute, a soft cross from Calabria, Pulisic pounces with a half overhead kick that hits Hummels’ shoulder. In the 53rd minute it rained for Milan who also lost Thiaw to injury and Krunic came on in his place. In the 57th minute, a wonderful counterattack by Milan but Loftus-Cheek launches himself towards the Borussia area, but the last touch before the decisive pass is too long and the visiting defense can then close in a corner. Missed goal and conceded goal. In the 59th minute Borussia went ahead with a goal from Jamie Bynoe-Gittens who placed the ball with his right foot into the corner that Maignan couldn’t reach. Ten minutes pass and in the 69th minute the Germans score a hat trick with Adeyemi returning and shooting with his right foot but Maignan, placed badly, concedes again. In the final Milan tries to come back and in the 82nd minute with Tomori who finds an excellent trajectory without luck. Even less so in the 85th minute when Jovic hits the post

However, in the 88th minute a wood saves the Rossoneri: Adeyemi skips two Milan players, reaches the back and serves Fullkrug who only looks for power and hits the crossbar. Finally in the 92nd minute Jovic is once again the protagonist with a great shot, which however ends up right on Kobel. It ends 1-3 with PSG equalizing their match with a penalty from Mbappè in the 98th minute and now with very little chance of progressing to the round of 16.

Milan, Pioli, ‘we should have defended much better, injuries worry me’

“We lost a match where we weren’t able to bring the inertia of the match to our side. Once they were in the lead, they dropped back and started again very quickly. We played the right match until they ended up 2-1. At certain levels, certain situations you have to exploit them and we didn’t defend well especially for the second goal. Thiaw’s injury also played its part.” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said this to Sky after the defeat against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

“There was less quality but not because we didn’t create, but because we didn’t take advantage of the opportunities. We favored a team that is ruthless on the counterattacks. We should have defended much better in the second goal where we were in numerical superiority. The opponents have always succeeded to turn the inertia to their advantage. We started well but we didn’t take the lead. Until the second goal we played the game and then we struggled to react”, continued Pioli, worried about the injury situation: “It worries me, also because they are not simple injuries and we have many in the same department that will affect us in the next match. We are working as best we can with everyone’s great willingness to overcome this moment.”

Two interlocking results are needed to qualify. “Passing the round doesn’t depend on us, we have to do our part and win against Newcastle. Then we’ll see”, continued Pioli who concluded on Giroud that at half-time “I spoke to him, I saw that he remained focused on that episode But he is such an experienced player that he had to overcome him: it wasn’t his best evening, yes.”

