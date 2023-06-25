A strange, ugly and annoying injury, the one that struck Ismael Bennacermidfielder of Milan, right in the season finale. The Algerian born in 1997 suffered a cartilage injury, which is never easy to deal with and recover from. However, he never gave up. He immediately showed himself smiling and is already working to try and get back on the field as soon as possible. At least six months still, but the hope is to have it by the end of the year. In the meantime, he published a photo on his Instagram profile showing himself on crutches: sitting, with his legs resting on a chair and the crutches at his side. On a terrace looking at the horizon. The text of the description, however, is clear: “Every day, one more step”.