There is always Romain Faivre in the mind of Milan. A dated interest, which could return in vogue in January. After having dealt with him in the last days of August, without being able to close the deal with Brest, Maldini has kept the contacts alive and in the coming weeks, if the okay from Elliott should arrive, he could return to the office. The idea of ​​the French club is to keep it until June, but a farewell is not excluded as admitted by the sporting director Grégory Lorenzi to L’Equipe: “We are not in a hurry, our will is to close the season together, and then evaluate the proposals in the summer. And he hasn’t expressed a desire to leave. But if there is an opportunity we will study it. Our priority remains to evaluate his situation only at the end of the season. “

PAST AND PRESENT – Expiring in 2025 with Brest, Faivre has scored 7 goals in 18 games this season. His eventual arrival is linked to the departure of Samu Castillejo, who likes Genoa and has a market in Spain. AC Milan made three offers to Brest in August, all of which were rejected: First a proposal of 10 million, then another of 12, finally the last of 12 plus 3 of bonuses. Brest values ​​it 20 million euros.