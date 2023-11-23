Milan, Okafor: muscle injury

New injury at Milan. Another muscular stop for a Rossoneri player: Noah Okafor stops, that, he got hurt with the Swiss national team (where he played 3 games in 6 days: played by his coach for 69, 75 and 62 minutes in the 3 matches) and suffered a thigh problem. The instrumental tests carried out in the last few hours upon his return to the Rossoneri have highlighted an injury to the right hamstring. The player will be re-evaluated with new tests in a week. He is certain of his absence in the short term.

Milan injuries and suspensions: emergency in attack. Out Giroud, Leao and Okafor

No Milan-Fiorentina, nor Borussia Dortmund (and it seems rather unlikely to think of a return with Frosinone and probably Atalanta). In the championship for Pioli it will be an absolute emergency on the offensive front, given that the absences of Olivier Giroud (two match disqualification after the red card against Lecce) and Rafael Leao who is also heading towards a forfeit in the following Champions League match due to the muscle problem (reported on the cursed Saturday at the Via Del Mare stadium when the Devil allowed himself to come back from a 2-2 draw). Said that the trident will be formed by Chukwueze (To the right), Jovic (in the middle, former player with the Viola) and Pulisic (on the left, a role that Captain America often held at Chelsea), there are few alternatives on the bench. Luka Romero and the young talent Chaka Traorè (born 2004) are right as attacking wingers.

Milan, Pioli calls Camarda to Fiorentina?

This is why Stefano Pioli is considering calling up a young player. The prices of the young talent are rising again Francesco Camarda (15 years and Guardiola’s City also like him) who is scoring heavy goals with the Primavera shirt both in the league and in the Youth League (spectacular ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’ overhead kick against PSG). But there is also the 17 year old Diego Siaanother player from Ignazio Abate’s team: 4 goals and 4 assists for him in the season, even if he is more of an attacking winger than a central striker.

