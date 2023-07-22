It’s done now, only the signature on the contract is really missing. Noah Okafor will be Giroud’s assistant at Milan: 14 million bonuses will go to Salzburg, where he comes from. The 23-year-old Swiss strikeralways followed by Stefano Pioli, landed at Linate in the eveningtomorrow he will carry out the medical tests which will give him the ok for the official signing: it will be a contract with the Rossoneri for 5 years, worth around 2 million per season.