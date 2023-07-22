The Swiss striker, bought from Salzburg for a total of 14 million euros, will sign a 5-year contract
It’s done now, only the signature on the contract is really missing. Noah Okafor will be Giroud’s assistant at Milan: 14 million bonuses will go to Salzburg, where he comes from. The 23-year-old Swiss strikeralways followed by Stefano Pioli, landed at Linate in the eveningtomorrow he will carry out the medical tests which will give him the ok for the official signing: it will be a contract with the Rossoneri for 5 years, worth around 2 million per season.
With the Salzburg shirt Okafor, who has been out since April with a fractured metatarsal, scored 34 goals in 110 appearances between the league and cups, in the last season he finished with a total of 10 goals, including against Milan in the Champions League.
