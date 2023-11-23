Noah Okafor is also out. Stefano Pioli loses another piece up front. The starter designated to replace the suspended Giroud against Fiorentina, who is out due to suspension in the next two championship matches. The striker was injured in the last match against Switzerland, suffering a hamstring injury. At least a week out. This is the statement from the Rossoneri: “Okafor, in the third match played with his national team against Romania, suffered a thigh injury. The instrumental tests carried out yesterday upon his return highlighted an injury to the right femoral biceps. The player will be re-evaluated with new tests in a week.”