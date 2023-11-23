The Swiss was injured in the national team and will miss the next matches against Fiorentina and Borussia Dortmund. Obligatory choices for Pioli up front: the former Viola will play on Saturday
Noah Okafor is also out. Stefano Pioli loses another piece up front. The starter designated to replace the suspended Giroud against Fiorentina, who is out due to suspension in the next two championship matches. The striker was injured in the last match against Switzerland, suffering a hamstring injury. At least a week out. This is the statement from the Rossoneri: “Okafor, in the third match played with his national team against Romania, suffered a thigh injury. The instrumental tests carried out yesterday upon his return highlighted an injury to the right femoral biceps. The player will be re-evaluated with new tests in a week.”
play jovic
—
Against Fiorentina it will be the turn of Luka Jovic, the former player of the day. So far he has played seven games, including two as a starter, without ever scoring. Last year he scored 13 goals in the purple shirt (six in the league, six in the Conference and one in the Italian Cup). Once the last day of the transfer window arrives, the Serbian will have to hold the reins of the attack for at least two league matches, Fiorentina and Frosinone.
#Milan #Okafor #hurt #hamstring #injury #Pioli #left #Jovic