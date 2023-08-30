All in for the Rossoneri for Mehdi Taremi. Milan has formulated the offer for the Porto forward, slightly less than 15 million euros. The Portuguese, as is known, are asking for at least 20 or even more in order to close the deal. Three days before the end of the transfer market, the upper floors of Milan want to give Pioli the vice-Giroud.

decisive hours

—

At this point, Porto’s response is awaited, which in the meantime will announce a reinforcement on Wednesday. We’re talking about Ivan Jaime, Famalicão’s full-back after a season of 11 goals and 5 assists in all competitions (9 in the league). He is not a Taremi striker, capable of scoring 80 goals in three years at Dragao, but he is a playmaker / winger with good technique. Who knows if he will affect the deal with the Rossoneri for the Iranian striker. Decisive hours.