In Milan, a prisoner escaped by jumping from a window on the second floor of the San Paolo hospital. Chasing him was a policeman who threw himself into an attempt to stop him but was injured when he fell and is now hospitalized in a coma. This was reported by Aldo Di Giacomo, secretary of the Spp union.

Mordjane Nazim, a prisoner of Moroccan origin, arrived at the facility on Wednesday evening after being injured in a fight with some fellow prisoners. The policeman who tried to stop him hit his head when he jumped out of the window and is now hospitalized at San Raffaele.

According to the trade unionist, attempts to escape from hospitals are increasing throughout Italy: “In the last month there have been four throughout Italy, all foiled. There is a stampede of prison doctors because they are increasingly subjected to threats from inmates precisely to obtain hospitalization.”