Milan-Fenerbahce 60-71

–

Defenses immediately protagonists and many referees calls with Henry with two penalties in 90 seconds. Just the former Baskonia seals the first basket of the match with the AX which finally unlocks with the bang of the former Melli, 3-2. Olimpia takes a taste from the arc and runs away with Ricci’s triple, Fenerbahce struggles on both sides of the field with coach Djordjevic trying to shuffle the cards, a call from Booker is equal, 8-8. Coach Messina’s countermeasure is immediate, Rodriguez enters but the music does not change, Booker again and Hazer’s verve for the maximum Turkish advantage, 10-14. The guests arrive at more than 8 with Floyd in evidence, a paw from Datome closes the first quarter at 12-18. The yellow-blue race continues even at the start of the second period, there is a double-digit margin after Pierre’s solitary escape, 12-22. Attacks with patience and effectiveness the Fenerbahce who always finds the best solution, also Akpinar and Guduric on the scoresheet from the perimeter, 14-30. Hall wakes up the AX well backed by Bentil, the Turks don’t tremble thanks to Polonara’s claws, 21-36. The Hall-Bentil duo repeats itself, Milan finally finds offensive fluidity and returns under the double figure of disadvantage after the bomb, and a cunning, by Delaney, 34-43.