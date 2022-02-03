The winning streak of Olimpia stops at 5 successes in a row. Deserved the victory of the Turks (71-60) thanks to the defense and the Serbian winger who then provokes the Milanese bench
Milan-Fenerbahce 60-71
–
Defenses immediately protagonists and many referees calls with Henry with two penalties in 90 seconds. Just the former Baskonia seals the first basket of the match with the AX which finally unlocks with the bang of the former Melli, 3-2. Olimpia takes a taste from the arc and runs away with Ricci’s triple, Fenerbahce struggles on both sides of the field with coach Djordjevic trying to shuffle the cards, a call from Booker is equal, 8-8. Coach Messina’s countermeasure is immediate, Rodriguez enters but the music does not change, Booker again and Hazer’s verve for the maximum Turkish advantage, 10-14. The guests arrive at more than 8 with Floyd in evidence, a paw from Datome closes the first quarter at 12-18. The yellow-blue race continues even at the start of the second period, there is a double-digit margin after Pierre’s solitary escape, 12-22. Attacks with patience and effectiveness the Fenerbahce who always finds the best solution, also Akpinar and Guduric on the scoresheet from the perimeter, 14-30. Hall wakes up the AX well backed by Bentil, the Turks don’t tremble thanks to Polonara’s claws, 21-36. The Hall-Bentil duo repeats itself, Milan finally finds offensive fluidity and returns under the double figure of disadvantage after the bomb, and a cunning, by Delaney, 34-43.
Recovery
–
After the long break Olimpia assault, the red and white wall rises, still unleashed Delaney that ensnares the opponents, parity at 43. Fenerbahce paralyzed which remains dry for over 4 minutes, Booker, Polonara and Guduric try to resist the great moment of the hosts, 45-50. The Milanese recovery does not stop, Daniels opens fire, Floyd’s energy keeps the Istanbul team ahead at the penultimate siren, 51-54. A real battle in the opening of the fourth fraction, Fenerbahce remains reactive, taking advantage of a couple of offensive rebounds, 57-60. This time it is Olimpia who have lost the way to the basket, the physicality of the guests is worth the most 8 after Guduric’s triple, 57-65. Delaney exits for fouls, Milan still has pride and heart to try the desperate comeback but it is late, Guduric sends the credits with a basket with a “dedication” that triggers, after the final siren, the furious reaction of Hines and the Milanese bench .
Milan: Bentil 12, Delaney 11, Melli and Hall 9
Fenerbahce: Guduric 17, Booker 14, Polonara and Akpinar 8
February 3, 2022 (change February 4, 2022 | 00:12)
