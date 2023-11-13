Milan of Arabia, Furlani opens Casa Milan Dubai

AC Milan announces the opening of Casa Milan Dubaithe new home of the Rossoneri in the Middle East: an important stage in the global expansion strategy of the Rossoneri Club, which testifies to a new phase of growth for AC Milan under the leadership of RedBird Capital fund led by Gerry Cardinale.

Casa Milan Dubai strengthensAC Milan’s commitment in the United Arab Emirates and throughout the Middle East and will allow the Club to establish a deep connection with key regional stakeholders, from institutions to existing partners, including Emirates (Principal Partner and partner since 2007) and SIRO (Official Hotel Partner).

Casa Milan Dubai, the Devil and expansion strategies in the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East

Casa Milan Dubai makes the Rossoneri the leading Italian football club to open an office in the MENA region (Middle East and North Africa), and will also help the Club strengthen its relationship with the local fan base (over 35 million fans in the entire MEA – Middle East and Africa – area make AC Milan the most followed Italian club in the region), build bridges with the local community and cultivate new relationships in this strategic market. Strategically located on the 31st floor of the modern ICD Brookfield Place, in the heart of the Dubai International Financial Center, Casa Milan Dubai will act as a hub for all the Club’s activities and initiatives in the Middle East, with the aim of satisfying the demands of a market increasingly aware of its importance on a global level. The strategic location places AC Milan at the center of Dubai’s vibrant community, among corporate offices, art galleries, elegant restaurants, luxury shops and wellness centers.

Through the expansion of its presence in the Middle East, AC Milan aims to further consolidate its position in a region where football is experiencing significant growth, with the aim of contributing to the long-term development of the sport. To confirm this, AC Milan will continue to invest in the next generation of fans and players in the Middle East by expanding the AC Milan Academy program in the region. Over the last 15 years, the Club has proudly managed the AC Milan Academy Kuwait, the longest running in the club’s history, capable of involving over 5,000 girls and boys in its programmes, demonstrating AC Milan’s constant commitment to promoting talents, in training young athletes and in strengthening the bond with the passionate fan base present in the Middle East

Casa Milan Dubai, Giorgio Furlani: firm belief in the potential of the market in the Middle East

Giorgio Furlani, CEO of AC Milan, commented on the announcement: “Casa Milan Dubai represents our commitment to global growth and our firm belief in the potential of the market in the Middle East. This new office is not simply a physical location, but a concrete demonstration of AC Milan’s ambition to form a new, stronger and more global football community, connecting hearts and minds around the world. At the same time, Casa Milan Dubai will serve as a home for the Club away from Milan, a building in which our values ​​and passion for football will continue to thrive.”

“With our new office in Dubai, we are proud to strengthen our presence in a key region for the Club and to continue to strengthen our relationship with our partners, including Emirates, which has been at our side for 15 years, making our partnership one of the most recognisable, respected and long-standing in world football.” To promote the opening of Casa Milan Dubai, the Club collaborated with Nāyla al-Khāja, an award-winning Emirati screenwriter, director and producer. The collaboration, between creativity and innovation, brought together an iconic football club and the famous Emirati director: the result was an engaging video that transcends borders and which depicts AC Milan as it is, a modern Club, with strong values ​​and appeal international, located at the point where sport, entertainment, lifestyle and fashion intersect.

With its 123-year history and a global fanbase of over 500 million fans, the inauguration of Casa Milan Dubai represents a key moment in the new phase of AC Milan’s development under the leadership of RedBird Capital. It involves a greater commitment by the Club beyond purely footballing boundaries and the development of a strong and global brand. An evolution already underway and which has also been recognized by Brand Finance, which has indicated AC Milan as the brand with the greatest and fastest growth in the world of football, confirming the Club’s constant search for excellence both both on and off the pitch.

