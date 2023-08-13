The Nigerian offers goals and numbers, Musah plows the right lane, Kjaer and Florenzi are too soft

Milan-Novara, the Devil’s last pre-season test before his debut with Bologna – on Monday 21 August – offered various individual ideas, for better or for worse. Let’s see the main ones: three promoted players and three still late.

In these cases it is called the "good news of the day". Novelty? What news? Milan courted Samu for a long time because he knew who he would take home: the hammer of the opposite wing to Leao, the other player capable of overtaking the man and creating a numerical advantage. The man capable of making the Rossoneri attack an unpredictable and aggressive line. After the previous run-in tests, Chukwueze comforts everyone as he is getting into shape now as needed. A few days before the start of the championship. Dribbling, dialogue with teammates, soft and luxurious feet, a goal. It will be a good duel with Pulisic on the right.

Often he lacks the lucidity of the last pass, but it must be admitted that Yunus introduced himself correctly in the conference: “I am a powerful and aggressive player”. True, and in fact that’s how he played against Novara, from right midfielder. Loftus-Cheek’s alter ego, but with somewhat different tasks: if Pioli, based on what we have seen so far, asks the Englishman to play almost as a playmaker, with Musah instead they are more wing-side deliveries, taking advantage of the centralization of Calabria. Yunus pushed hard on the wing, reaching the cross. Constant insertions, with good dynamism. He cannot be framed – for now – in the titular triptych, but he is certainly an interesting alternative. High growth margins.

Pioli's assessments continue, but they will inevitably have to reach a conclusion soon because in a couple of weeks the market will go on file until January. And therefore: keep it with you or another ride to make it grow further? For Lorenzo, both ways appear viable. Yes, even that of remaining at Milanello as a third striker, Origi permitting… With Novara he confirmed the clear growth in defending the ball and in the side game, as well as a goal – left-footed volley – which fills the eyes and strengthens his candidacy. Whatever it is.

Simon’s athletic condition is what it is, his registry office as well, but in the meantime the general parade of Rossoneri errors in front of his own goal continues. The crooked goal kick by the Dane puts the ball on Corti’s feet, left completely alone (and here Kjaer has nothing to do with it), who scores for Novara. Kjaer, when the opponents push, fails to organize the defensive phase properly.

Left-back, on the side where he is obviously less comfortable. But light and bloody plays like the one that sends the opponent’s attacker on goal, or the softness with which he gets the ball slipped under his legs on the move from the second Piedmontese goal, are not nice things to see.

He's not a defender, but among the midfielders he's the one with the greatest aptitude for coverage. Yet he too mixes up in the area on Novara's second goal: instead of releasing, the ball slams into him and stays there, only to be thrown inside. Of the midline, he is the one who participates least in the maneuver. Above all a matter of legs: the midfielder is his role, the insertions too, the tank only needs to be filled, without however asking for the moon from a technical point of view.