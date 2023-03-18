Tonight Udine’s commitment, crucial considering the bottleneck in the standings behind Napoli. Waiting to find the back four together with a play and a maneuver that will make Pioli’s team as lethal as they once were
On the vanished border between Italy and Europe, tonight Milan put the draw ring on standby, return to play in the league and compete in Udine with a non-trivial commitment. The league still has a lot to say about the Rossoneri’s future, their stable dimension, ambitions, knowing how to remain at the heart of credibility.
#Milan #shortcuts #view #Napoli #find #true #game
Leave a Reply