Milan, nightmarish record: in Europe they are the team that concedes the most goals

The Devil confirms his disastrous 2023 by losing 2-5 at San Siro with Sassuolo: it is the worst home result since the famous 1-6 collected in 1997 against Juventus. But that’s not the only negative record for the Rossoneri: since the beginning of the year, considering the teams in the top 5 European leagues, Milan has been at the top of the list of goals conceded. Here are all the numbers of the AC Milan decline



#Milan #nightmarish #record #Europe #team #concedes #goals #Video #Gazzetta.it