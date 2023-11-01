Tragedy in Milan, car collision: two dead and ten injured

Tragedy on the night of Halloween in Milan. Two dead and several injured in a three-car accident this morning around 5.20 in viale Forlanini, in the direction of the airport Linate. According to initial reconstructions, a car at high speed would have caused a collision with the two cars in front. The deceased are the driver and passenger of one of the cars, one died on site and the other at San Raffaele. It is currently unknown who was driving. The accident occurred approximately at Via Taverna/Junction towards LinatAnd. Surveys underway.

Accident in Viale Forlanini in Milan. Photo: Ansa



READ ALSO: Rome, two dead in a car accident, two children among the injured

Subscribe to the newsletter

