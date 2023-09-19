Milan-Newcastle where to watch it

Milan is trying to put the blow they suffered in the derby against Inter behind them diving into the first challenge of the new Champions League season (group F, with PSG and Borussia Dortmund). Former Sandro Tonali’s Newcastle arrives at San Siro (for the midfielder he has a muscle problem that kept him out over the weekend, but he is trying to recover for the match against the Rossoneri).

If the Rossoneri team coached by Stefano Pioli suffered a tough defeat against Inter (after 3 consecutive victories in the league against Bologna, Turin and Rome), the Magpies they beat Brentford (goal by Calum Wilson) achieving their second success in the Premier League (and 3 knockouts). Milan-Newcastle where to watch it on TV and streaming, quick guide to follow the Champions League match.

Milan-Newcastle where to watch it on TV and streaming

Milan-Newcastle will be broadcast live on Sky Tuesday 19 September at 6.45pm on the Sky Sport Uno (number 201), Sky Sport 4K (213) and Sky Sport (252) channels with commentary from Fabio Caressa and the technical commentary by Beppe Bergomi. The Rossoneri match can also be seen in streaming on Mediaset Infinity+, Sky Go and NOW.

See also Tacchinardi: "The feeling is that something has broken between Juve and Dybala" Read alsoThuram, Lautaro-Mkhitaryan bring Milan to their knees: Inter show.

Among the Rossoneri, Giroud and… The derby report cards are saved

Milan-Newcastle probable lineups

Milan recovers Tomori in defense after his absence in the derby against Inter on Saturday (he was disqualified for the double yellow card in Rome which had cost him the red card): the English center back should partner Malik Thaw with Simon Kjaer who will sit on the bench. Kalulu is unavailable due to a muscle problem). Stefano Pioli changes in midfield: Pobega enters and exits Reijnders (alongside oftus-Cheek, Krunic). In attack, Pulisic starts on the bench: Chukwueze’s first start in the trident with Giroud and Leao. Newcastle hopes to get Tonali back in the middle of the pitch: up front, Mr. Howe is focusing on Almiron, the 23-year-old Swedish striker Isak and Gordon.

Milan (4-3-3): Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Pobega; Chukwueze, Giroud, Leao. Coach: Pioli.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon. Coach: Howe

Subscribe to the newsletter

