Milan Newcastle streaming and live TV: where to watch the Champions League match

MILAN NEWCASTLE STREAMING TV – This evening, Tuesday 19 September 2023, at 6.45 pm Milan and Newcastle take to the pitch at the San Siro stadium in Milan, a match valid for the group stage of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League. Where to watch the Milan Newcastle match live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the final of the top European competition in detail:

Milan Newcastle: where to see it on TV

The Champions League match between Milan and Newcastle will be visible live on satellite TV on Sky Sport channels. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Milan Newcastle’s kick-off is scheduled for 6.45pm today, Tuesday 19 September 2023.

Where to watch the match in live streaming

Live streaming of the match Champions League Milan Newcastle will be visible via the paid platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo, on NOW and on Infinity +. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

Match : Milan Newcastle

: Milan Newcastle Where : San Siro stadium, Milan

: San Siro stadium, Milan Date: Tuesday 19 September 2023

Tuesday 19 September 2023 Hours: 6.45pm

6.45pm TV channel: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Streaming: SkyGo, NOW, Infinity+

WHERE TO WATCH THE FOOTBALL MATCHES IN STREAMING

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch the Champions League final Milan Newcastle on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for this evening’s match:

Milan (4-3-3): Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Giroud, Leao. Coach: Pioli.

Newcastle (4-3-3):Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon. Coach: Howe