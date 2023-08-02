The National Flight Safety Agency (ANSV), “after having carried out, with the collaboration of the technical personnel of the relevant airline, a thorough and extensive examination of the damages reported by the Boeing 767-300ER identification marks N189DN, of Delta Airlines , decided to open a safety investigation, classifying the event as an accident». This was announced by the Agency itself.

«In this regard – reads a note – it should be remembered that the aircraft in question, which took off on 24 July from Milan Malpensa airport for JFK in New York, shortly after departure had been hit by a violent hailstorm, following which the crew decided to head, in an emergency, to Rome Fiumicino airport, where they landed without further problems”.