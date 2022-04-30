New Stadium, InvestCorp’s AC Milan towards the farewell to San Siro

Milan And Inter they could really leave Milan and build the new stadium a Sesto San Giovanni (in the former Falck area). An option that the two clubs like: it would remain a stone’s throw from the metropolis (Sesto is well connected with public transport) and then, according to what Corsera reports, it should also be considered that it would cut costs since the clubs should not bear the payment for the demolition of the current San Siro, estimated at around 150 million euros. The new facility would then be owned by the two clubs. The municipality of Sesto San Giovanni would be more than happy to host AC Milan and Inter who would guarantee unprecedented visibility and economic momentum. The capacity of the stadium? Contrary to the projects related to the possible new plant in the San Siro area (around 60-65 thousand), in this case the current one should be used Meazzatherefore around 80 thousand spectators.

Milan, InvestCorp thinks about the confirmation of Maldini and Massara

Anyway in Milan house the final decision will have to be taken by the new managers of Investcorp, after completing the acquisition of the Rossoneri club (closing should be at the end of the season). In recent days, the rumor has also been made that Milan, with the arrival of the Arabs, could set up on its own in the construction of the stadium, but at the moment it is not a hot hypothesis. Also because, according to Corsera, the Arab fund seems determined to follow the policy of Elliott. Here, therefore, are confirmed by the indiscretions on the confirmation of the sports area (from Maldini to Massarapassing through the scout squad of Moncada). And also the current ad, Ivan Gazidis, he will remain at least until November, the month in which the contract of the South African executive will expire.

