Milan, new scooter accident: one seriously injured

A serious car accident with an electric scooter occurred last night in Milan. The driver is hospitalized in serious condition. It happened shortly after 3 in via Borsi, in the Navigli area, when the scooter crashed without first having had any collision with other vehicles.



Milan, scooter accident: “He was driving in a state of alteration”

The injured man, who had no documents, sustained serious injuries to his face, and was transported in red code to the Polyclinic. According to reports by some witnesses to the local police, who are investigating the episode, the man was seen in the fort state of alteration, as he drove and screamed, just before the accident.