Milan wasted at Via del Mare, allowing Lecce to come back from behind (2-2 at the end) after having taken a 2-0 lead in the first half. Rossoneri took the lead after 28′ with Giroud putting Theo Hernandez’s cross into the net. Only 7 minutes pass and Reijnders’ first goal in Serie A arrives. It seems done but in the second half Lecce gets it back. First it was Sansone who replicated Skriniar’s goal in the Champions League by taking advantage of a shot from Strefezza and slotting past Maignan, alone at the far post. Four minutes later, in the 70th minute, Musah loses a bloody ball on the restart and the Salento players take advantage. The ball reaches Banda in the area who scores the equalizer all alone. Sansone again came close to making it 3-2 in the 85th minute by hitting the post with his head. The Devil lost Leao to a muscle injury after 10′. Everything happens in injury time: Giroud is sent off for protesting, Piccoli scores a sensational goal from over 30 meters but is called back to the VAR and disallows the goal for a foul on Thiaw.