Tram number 16. The one that passes from the square of San Siro to pay homage to the Duomo and ends its journey in via Monte Velino, on the opposite side of the city. Lapo Nava took it around 9 pm on Thursday evening, when it came out of the belly of the Meazza, leaving it behind, and reaching the terminus. He got up in his workwear – a social overalls and anorak – and headed home to the city center. The bag was missing, but that is governed by the warehouse workers. Lapo is 17 and it is normal for a boy of his age to use public transport. A little less normal if you’ve just been there for the match at San Siro. That is: not to see it from the grandstand, but from the bench. Third Rossoneri goalkeeper, called for the first time by Pioli together with “Magic” Mike Maignan and Antonio Mirante. Lapo, getting on that tram after taking a shower and returning his number 92 shirt, made the best night of his life since playing football become normal. A contrast that emerged in all its disruption in the shot published on social media that portrays him standing on the tram, with his gaze on the phone and an industrial quantity of thoughts and emotions piled up in his head. Then he arrived, changed and went out with friends: a quick bite at McDonald’s – after the game there is a break from the diet – and I return home at 11.30 pm.