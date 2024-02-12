Milan-Napoli, Theo Hernandez launches the Devil in the wake of Juventus

Theo Hernandez assisted by Rafa Leao decides Milan-Napoli. It ends 1-0 for the Rossoneri who fly to 52 points, -1 behind Juventus (but the Bianconeri have to play Udinese at the Allianz Stadium) and -8 from Inter (who must recover for the San Siro match against Atalanta. Mazzarri's team is in ninth place with 35 points and sees them moving away from the Champions League zone (-7 from fourth-placed Atalanta, who have the match in hand, recovery on 28 February against Simone Inzaghi's Nerazzurri). Four slow-motion episodes, four penalties requested: 3 from Napoli and one from Milan. Let's see the slow motion sentence. The analyzes of the former referees, Graziano Cesari and Luca Marelli.

Milan-Napoli, penalty on Loftus-Cheek not seen by the referee. Graziano Cesari's slow motion

There are four penalties claimed, 3 episodes which sparked protests from Mazzarri's team and one from Pioli's Rossoneri, but thereferee Doveri did not allow any and the VAR confirmed. For Graziano Cesari there was only what Milan asked for. During Pressing, on Italia 1, the former Mediaset referee and moviolist analyzes the 4 episodes: “In the 49th minute, contrast between Rrahmani and Loftus-CheekDoveri is well placed but the body of the Napoli player takes away his full visibility, the blue runs a risk, the ball is passed and there could have been a penalty, the VAR could not intervene. In the 57th minute Kjaer hits the ball and bounces off Florenzi's left arm but there is no rigor despite Mazzarri's protests, in the 76th minute it was Gabbia who hit the ball after Mazzocchi's shot but the arm is attached to the body and this is also not rigor. In the 89th minute pinball between Loftus-Cheek and Musah but even in this case there is no rigor”.

Milan-Napoli, penalties requested by Mazzarri's team were not there: Luca Marelli's slow motion

Luca Marelli, former referee and Dazn moviolist, he focused on a couple of episodes in the Milan area, explaining that there were not the penalties requested by Napoli: “There was an episode that required a long checkwith two situations to control in the same action. The first episode was a touch of Musah's armwhich was there, but the arm was attached to the body and especially after a rebound off Loftus-Cheek's chest. The second situation concerns the postponement by Gabbia. Seeing the images we realize that Gabbia clearly touches the ball, then there is contact with Di Lorenzo, but it is to be considered simply a contact in play.”

