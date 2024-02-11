Milan beat Napoli 1-0 in the match scheduled for today 11 February 2024 for the 24th matchday of Serie A. Theo Hernandez's goal gives victory to the Rossoneri who, after the sixth success in the last 7 games, rise to 52 points and close to second place occupied by Juventus. Napoli remains at 35, in mid-table.

The match

Napoli started well and showed up with the first chance of the evening in the 10th minute. Kvaratskhelia lights up, Simeone concludes but misses the target. Milan seemed surprised by the Italian champions' aggressive start and struggled to get going. At the first flash, however, the Rossoneri strike. Leao invents the gate for Theo Hernandez, who appears in front of Gollini and makes no mistakes: 1-0.

The goal gives peace of mind to Milan who take control of the game. Pioli's team did not create clear opportunities to double the lead, but limited the risks as much as possible until half-time. Napoli arrives in the home team's area with a free kick from Zielinski which causes no problems for Maignan.

The second half also opens with a chance for Simeone, who in the 54th minute takes advantage of Bennacer's error but shoots high. Politano is more dangerous in the 60th minute: the shot ends up a few centimeters from the post. Milan stings again in the 70th minute with Leao's shot which comes in from the left and shoots: the ball goes out. Napoli attempted the final assault and in the 89th minute came very close to equalising. Lindstrom puts the ball in the middle, Simic deflects towards his own goal: post, Milan saves themselves and wins.