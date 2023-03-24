The pre-sale of the big European match scheduled for 12 April continues: today, 10,000 coupons were sold in the first two hours reserved for Cuore Rossonero card holders

Milan-Napoli of the Champions League is approaching and the fever continues to rise. After the first phase reserved for season-ticket holders in the league, today the one dedicated to holders of the Cuore Rossonero (CRN) card has begun, who will be able to purchase up to 4 tickets. All holders must be in possession of a CRN issued by 8 March 2023. Any free sale phase will be activated only in the event of residual availability from the previous sale phases. It should be remembered that tickets issued for Milan-Naples will not be transferable: name changes will not be permitted.

What a pace — Higher and higher fever, we said. And – net of some controversy on the cost of some sectors – it is understandable given the exceptional nature of the match, in the context of an Italian derby and the quarter-finals of the Champions League which Milanello has been missing for eleven years. And so today in the first two hours of sales dedicated to CRN holders, 10,000 tickets were sold, which add up to the more than 27,000 subscribers who moved into the first phase reserved for them. A frenzied pace which, needless to say, will quickly lead to a full house. A San Siro dressed up again: a total new choreography can be expected, like those seen with Juve and Tottenham. See also Caldara's rebirth, Hauge's written farewell, Adli's future: the point about Milan fans on loan

Initiatives — And if this is a challenge that in terms of the box office doesn’t make sense – a match too outside the ordinary administration -, more generally the AC Milan club has put in place (and will put in place) reductions and promotions on price lists throughout the season. to specific age groups, with particular attention to the younger fans. Among the special initiatives, for example, there is the Family day on the occasion of Milan-Lecce (Sunday 23 April) with special prices in all sectors of the stadium for under 16s accompanied by an adult. Also worth mentioning is the support portal – Help.acmilan.com –, launched on February 9 and created to make it easier for fans to find answers to frequently asked questions. The latest issue concerns the Mondo Milan museum, visited by almost 70,000 people since the beginning of the season.

