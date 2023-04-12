Milan-Naples, quarterfinals of the Champions League dreaming of the semifinal with Inter

The wait for Milan-Naples it’s over. First leg quarterfinals of Champions League at San Siro: a (double) challenge that is worth a place in the semifinals most likely for an Italian derby against Inter (Benfica’s comeback seems remote after seeing the match in Lisbon). Who is the favourite? Let’s see what the bookmakers think.

Milan-Naples, bookmakers bet on Spalletti’s team

Despite the 0-4 draw 10 days ago in the league at the Maradona Stadium (with Brahim Diaz and Rafael Leao Martians, Kvarastkhelia subdued, report cards here), despite the home factor (which, however, has practically always been skipped in the matches of the last few years between the two teams), despite theabsence of Osimhen (recovery will be tried for the return), the odds for broker bets seem to favor slightly the Naples against Milan in this first leg. The victory of Leao and companyi dance between 2.75 of Sisal and 2.85 of Snai and SportBet while Kvaratskhelia and partners who unseat the San Siro they are slightly lower in terms of odds, ie between 2.57 for NetBet and 2.7 for BetFair (2.65 for LeoVegas, StarCasinò, SportBet, Snai, GoldBet and Better). The draw? For Snai it is 3.1, PlanetWin goes up 3.15, while it reaches 3.25 with Better, LeoVegas, NoviBet and GoldBet. In short, in any case, even bookmakers see a great balance a priori and do not go too far.

Milan-Naples goals from Giroud, Leao and Kvaratskhelia: the odds

Who scores? The first scorer at Milan home it is considered Oliver Giroud (at 7.75 on Sisal) just opposite Raphael Leao (7.80 on Snai), while in Naples you bet on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (at 7.50).

