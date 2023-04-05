For the first 48 hours it will be reserved for season ticket holders. The fidelity card is mandatory for the purchase. The price will be 68 euros

The long wait is (almost) over: the green light has arrived from the Observatory for the transfer of Neapolitan fans to Milan for the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League, scheduled for Wednesday 12 at 21, Napoli has communicated the modalities of purchase of tickets for the guest sector of the Meazza. From 6 pm tomorrow, Thursday 6 April, to 6 pm Saturday 8 April, the booking of a voucher will be available on the Ticketone website, with pre-emption for season ticket holders.

only with loyalty card — As established by the Observatory on sporting events of the Ministry of the Interior, in no case is it permitted to change the user, therefore the ticket is non-transferable, and can be purchased only and exclusively by those in possession of the fidelity card (Fan Stadium Card). The purchase procedure will generate a pdf document that the fan will receive via email. Subsequently, the purchaser will receive, to the email address used during registration on the Ticketone website, the digital nominative ticket valid for access to the stadium. For the first 48 hours, the sale will be reserved for season ticket holders for the 2022.23 season, who will be able to take advantage of priority on the purchase of tickets using the fidelity number on which the 2022-23 season ticket is loaded as a code to finalize the purchase on the site of Ticketone. See also Juve back to work. And Chiellini goes into fiduciary isolation

free sale — From 7 pm on Saturday 8 April 2023, if there are still tickets available, the free sale will continue until 11.59 pm on Sunday 9 April. Both in the priority phase for subscribers and during the free sale, it will be possible to purchase only one ticket for each transaction. The ticket price is 68 euros, to which must be added the commission due to Ticketone for the online transaction.

April 5th – 7.31pm

