From the relationship with Pioli and Pulisic to the last championship match: the words of the Rossoneri midfielder from America

Simone Sandri





@

simonesandri – New York

After the success in Genoa, seasoned with a pyrotechnic finale to say the least, Yunus Musah returns to savor the air of the Stars and Stripes national team. A non-trivial step for the American camp, which is divided between Nashville, where Team USA will face Ghana (October 17) and Hartford, home to the fascinating match against Germany scheduled for next Saturday. With the national team the Milan player often plays as an attacking midfielder but the absence of Tyler Adams will probably recommend, at least for the match against the Germans, coach Berhalter a 4-2-3-1 which will require more filter from Musah and Juventus player McKennie. “Yes, in the national team I often play in a more offensive role, but with Tyler’s absence I will probably have to step back – underlines the player born in New York but raised in Veneto – I have no problems, I like playing alongside Weston”. Furthermore, a fascinating stars and stripes reunion is expected with the two black and white Americans, McKennie, in fact, and Weah, who will challenge the AC Milan couple upon their return from the national team break. All four are expected to start against Germany. See also Cruz Azul vs América: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups, forecast and more

How much did it help you to have a compatriot at Milan like Pulisic who you now naturally find in the national team?

“A lot, and not only on the pitch Christian is a special player, with great quality, it is truly a privilege to be able to have him in the same club team. We are also developing a special relationship off the pitch and this is an important thing.”

How do you judge your start to the season in the Rossoneri shirt?

“I’m really happy. I entered this group on tiptoe, knowing I had to be patient in order to have my opportunities, but instead everything happened faster than expected and suddenly I found myself having an impact on the team and even starting as a starter. I played in different roles and I immediately felt the trust of my teammates and the coach, I really couldn’t ask for more. Being able to make your contribution and above all win at Milan is really nice.” See also Tigres and Rayadas, 1 and 2 in the IFFHS ranking

What were the goals you set for yourself in your first season in the Rossoneri shirt?

“Naturally we all dream of playing all the time and scoring a lot, but I just tried to have patience to be ready if my opportunity came and so it was. Honestly, I didn’t think I’d start as many times as has happened up until now. Now I just want to try to work hard to continue at this pace.”

What type of relationship did you establish with Stefano Pioli?

“The coach is helping me a lot, adapting to new roles in a different system is not easy but without a doubt coach Pioli is having a great impact on my growth as a player. I’m really happy to have him as a coach.”

What emotions do you carry with you from the Genoa race?

“I think it was the craziest match I’ve ever taken part in. Winning it was amazing, especially considering the incredible ending. When the red card came to Maignan and Giroud went on goal, I put myself in the barrier and thought that if Genoa had scored it would have been terrible after the excellent match we had played. Then in the end, however, Olivier also made some great saves and a beautiful victory arrived. Moments like these really make you fall in love with football.” See also All Copa del Rey champions