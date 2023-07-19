Through this agreement, MSC Cruises intends to further strengthen its presence in the world of sport and football, embarking on a new path together with a forward-looking club with a history full of extraordinary successes.

Casper Stylsvig, Chief Revenue Officer of AC Milan he has declared: “We are delighted to welcome MSC Cruises back to the Rossoneri family as Principal Partner and Sleeve Partner of our First Team for men, women and our Primavera teams. The Rossoneri shirt is a second skin, a global icon and a symbol of the passion of over 500 million fans around the world. We are convinced that, together, two Italian excellences in the world such as AC Milan and MSC Cruises will certainly be able to achieve the objectives set and achieve ambitious goals”.

Leonardo Massa, MSC Cruises Managing Director, he has declared: "After 10 years since the last collaboration between MSC Cruises and AC Milan, we are ready to write a new chapter together. The partnership signed today fits perfectly on the path traced together in the past and which we have pursued over the years and which sees us side by side with companies that, like us, represent Italian excellence in the world. The two companies share a long historical tradition and a common global vision, as well as ambitious goals to be achieved with tenacity, commitment and dedication. AC Milan is one of the most important clubs in the world and can boast a list of successes both in Italy and abroad. The history of Milan, with its international profile but at the same time linked to Italy and the city of Milan, goes well with that of MSC Cruises. Ours is, in fact, a company that sails all over the world, but maintains solid ties with the ports and territories of reference. Furthermore, like Milan, MSC Cruises boasts many firsts and is preparing to experience a record 2023, with a significant increase in passenger movements which will reach 4 million in Italian ports alone".