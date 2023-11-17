AC Milan consider the Champions League home and it is here that Gerry Cardinale wants to establish his permanent home. Great Europe has fueled the myth of the great Milan and for the current owners, participating in the Cup is a must for the budget, as well as a source of pride. The Champions League is the common thread that links Fiorentina and Dortmund, guests at San Siro immediately after the weekend of the break: getting back up with a victory in the championship and remaining among the top four are necessities after the two falls at home against Juventus and Udinese (and the attempts failed to resume the race against Naples and Lecce).