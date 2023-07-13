Milan is among the most polluted cities in the world: alarm smog And particulate matter in the Lombard capital that the March 21, 2023 she ranked at third place in the worldbehind only a Tehran And Beijingwith the Po Valley which is confirmed as the most polluted area in all of Europe: in the Po Valley the strongest concentration of was recorded in the air fine particulate (PM10 and PM2.5).

Pollution, Milan most polluted city in the world

The main sources of air pollution in Milan I am the vehicular traffic And the industrial activity. The high volume of traffic on the road, especially during the peak hourscontributes to high levels of fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides in the air.

Industrial activity, particularly that in urban areas, is another important source of air pollution. Pollution, with a high concentration of fine particles (PM10 and PM2.5) in the air, is also caused by the presence of fuel heating fossils in homes.

Despite the restriction on traffic, pollution persists in Milan

To tackle the pollution problem, Milan has taken several measures, including the promotion ofuse of the bicycle and public transport, the limitation of the movement of vehicles more polluting, the use of alternative fuels and the implementation of restricted traffic areas. However, despite these efforts, air pollution remains a significant problem in Milan.

Area B and Milan traffic

This data on pollution in the city of Milan goes against the efforts made by theLocal Administration with the establishment of Area B. According to data, traffic restrictions have not had the desired effects.

Milan is a city that has struggled with air pollution for many years and we must recognize that it has made major progress in bringing down its pollution levels in recent years. However, air pollution remains a big deal problem for the city, which also involves the whole Po Valley.

