The joke is that Pioli understandably fearfully observed all his team’s commitments in the various national teams, and instead the biggest trouble came at “home”, in Milanello. The Devil, forced to renounce the suspended Maignan, also loses second goalkeeper Sportiello for the match against Juventus, who “suffered an injury to the medial twin of his left calf – we read in the statement from the Rossoneri club -. The goalkeeper will have to observe a period of ten days of rest, after which the evolution will be evaluated with a new MRI.”

The problem is serious, in temporal terms: the calf is a very delicate part for a goalkeeper and, without reaching the biblical recovery times of Maignan (same problem, but with recurrence) last season, an absence of more than month. Antonio Mirante will therefore go between the posts against Juventus, number three in the hierarchy and, combination of all, from the Juventus school. Last appearance, but good only for the statistics, in the last minute of the last match of the last championship (Milan-Verona 3-1). The last one as a starter is instead a Roma-United match in the Europa League dated 6 May 2021.