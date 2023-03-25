The agreement with Atletico expires in 2024: the deal could be done for 15 million. Appointment in April for the renewal with Giroud

Luca Bianchin

Alvaro Morata is a man. When he arrived in Italy in 2014, he was a 21-year-old boy who had to build his future: as a child he went to sleep with the ball, as a teenager he played soccer and tennis at the same time, as a young man he had an affair with the Spanish representative at Miss World.

Look at him today: he is married and the father of four, has played at a high level for four major clubs and has just become Spain captain. In these hours, in his first sentences as leader of La Roja, he made his decisive debut: “We will commit ourselves to death to achieve our objectives”. If this new Morata chose Serie A like the boy Morata, it wouldn’t be surprising: Milan likes Alvaro and they know it. The Rossoneri market of 2023 is all to be built but the conditions for the third Italian episode of Morata’s life are there. Technical rating. A short contract. An unattainable price.

son of europe — Milan consider Morata a high-level striker and, moreover, the past confirms. Alvaro is not a serial scorer, but he knows how to be found when he counts: he's been in double digits in the season since 2014-15. For almost a decade he has scored at least 10 goals between the league and cups and in this 2022-23 season he is at 12, despite Atletico Madrid being eliminated from the Champions League in the groups and in the Copa del Rey in the quarter-finals. Twelve seasonal goals like Giroud, Pioli's top scorer. Furthermore, Morata would be very useful to Milan because he knows how to play alone or with another striker, he knows the Italian championship and has high-level experience: since he has been playing professional football, he has lived the atmosphere of the Champions League, to which he has been regularly registered. Year after year. He was often effective but never like in 2015 when, at the age of 22, he scored in the semi-final – two-way – against Real Madrid and in the final against Barcelona. That was Allegri's best Juve, that was the best Morata, destined to become one of the best strikers in the world.

giroud in april — The promises were only partially kept but the operation would make sense in a summer in which Milan will most likely change something in attack. Olivier Giroud is moving towards the renewal, which he has already talked about with Maldini and Massara: he is waiting for a new appointment, scheduled for April. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, on the other hand, has an expiring contract. Who will join the department? A logical path leads to a young purchase, in line with the corporate project of recent years, but it is not the only one: Morata is highly regarded and Alvaro knows it. The advantage for Milan is the cost of the card. Morata has a contract until 2024 and, one year from the deadline, Atletico could not ask for more than 15-20 million. A not negligible figure for Milan’s budget but reduced if we consider Morata’s quality and experience.

the offer uses — Discussions, if anything, are expected on the contract because Morata earned 5 million a season at Juve, in addition to the salary of the highest paid Milan players. A question that should be addressed in the coming months, in which Milan will know the budget for the summer – it will depend above all on qualification in the Champions League – and the fate of Rafa Leao. Morata instead, from Madrid, will choose his future and Italy is certainly an option. Alvaro has received calls from the United States in recent months, because in MLS there is more than one team ready to offer him a contract. Ultimately, that option would be simple: another year in Madrid and then the States, which can also be a welcome destination for the family.

the previous — At 30, however, it seems decidedly early to be looking at the second tier of world football. As captain of Spain, with a European Championship on the horizon, the Italian challenge would be very stimulating. In recent weeks there has been talk of a possible return to Juve – Allegri knows him better than any coach – but even the Rossoneri for his agents is nothing new. In the past, Milan has been in love with Morata, for a long time a great goal in the Chinese management of Fassone and Mirabelli. It was the summer of a hundred signings, in which Morata signed for Chelsea and André Silva and Kalinic arrived at Milan. He could have gone better.

"you never know" — The family, they said. Everyone knows that Alvaro married Alice Campello, a Venetian entrepreneur and influencer, with whom he had four children who seem to come out of a film: beautiful, blond, with a sly smile. The difficult days of January, with Alice in intensive care after the birth of Bella, are behind us and now we can all look to the future together. From now on, Milan are in the game and Alvaro has made it clear in recent days that, in short, a change is possible. "Yes, I'd like to play more but I understand Memphis Depay is doing well," he said. For numbers alone: ​​16 games as a starter in La Liga and 10 started on the bench; the last match of the Champions group, decisive for the repechage in the Europa League, lived entirely from the bench. And then, pay attention to another sentence: "The future? I'll talk to the coach and the club, I'm fine in Madrid but you never know." The match has just begun.