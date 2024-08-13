Milan Monza streaming and live tv: where to watch the Berlusconi trophy

Tonight, August 13, 2024, the second edition of the trophy named after Silvio Berlusconi will be broadcast from San Siro, which will see Milan and Monza face off, the two teams of which Berlusconi was president, leading them to success. An important friendly test a few days before the start of Serie A. Let’s see where to watch Milan Monza live on TV and streaming and at what time.

On TV

Exclusive live appointment this evening, August 13, 2024, from 8:30 pm on Canale 5. At the center of the evening, from San Siro, the derby between the two teams in the football history of Silvio Berlusconi: Paulo Fonseca’s Milan and Monza of the great former Rossonero Alessandro Nesta. Before the match, an exciting event will take place: the singing performance of Fausto Leali who will propose his greatest hits together with Daniel Musa, winner of the latest edition of ‘Io Canto Family’.

At the end of the match, an award ceremony will be held on the field, with the winning team being presented with the cup named after the President who wrote indelible pages in the history of both clubs. For 31 years at the helm of Milan, with whom he won 29 trophies: eight league titles, one Italian Cup, seven Italian Super Cups, five Champions Leagues, two Intercontinental Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup and five European Super Cups.

Then Monza, purchased by Berlusconi in 2018 when they were playing in Serie C, achieved a double promotion: first in Serie B and immediately after in Serie A where they made their debut for the first time in their history on 13 August 2022. In these two seasons they were the surprise of the championship, placing eleventh in the 2022/23 season and twelfth last year. The evening will be presented by Monica Bertini, while the match commentary is entrusted to Riccardo Trevisani and the technical commentary by Massimo Paganin. Monica Vanali and Claudio Raimondi will be sent to the field.

Milan Monza live stream

If you are not at home you can follow the Silvio Berlusconi Trophy live streaming on Mediaset Infinity and sportmediaset.it.