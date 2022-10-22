Milan’s poker at Monza and 4-1 in the San Siro match valid for the 11th matchday of Serie A 2022-2023. The Rossoneri, thanks to the fourth consecutive league title, signed by the brace from Diaz and the goals from Origi and Leao, are back at the top of the standings with 26 points, catching up with Napoli who are playing tomorrow in Rome. Palladino’s Monza, despite the good game and Ranocchia’s goal from a free-kick, remains at 10 points.

THE MATCH – Pioli for the Lombard derby in attack relies on Origi, together with Rebic, while Leao and Giroud go to the bench. Messias, Pobega and Bennacer return in mid-field, and Dest right back. While Palladino chooses Mota Carvalho to lead the attack, with Pessina and Caprari behind him.

Milan took the lead in the first real lunge. At 16 ‘personal action by Diaz: the Spaniard who starts from the middle of the field, advances, wedges himself in the area and beats Di Gregorio with a left foot. After the goal, the Rossoneri remained in attack and immediately tried to double up with Pobega and Origi. Monza after a moment of impasse for the goal immediately tries to react and at 24 ‘Sensi engages Tatarusanu with a left-footed shot from the edge of the area. Shortly after a cross from Ciurria from the right, Carlos Augusto heads diving but Tatarusanu opposes. At the end of the first fraction, Pioli’s team doubles: at 41 ‘Origi serves Diaz who in the right area again stabs Di Gregorio with an angled shot for his personal double.

Monza tries to react at the beginning of the second half but leaves ample space for Milan to enter. At 8 Diaz tries to serve Rebic but Di Gregorio in low exit closes the mirror. Halfway through the second half, Pioli inserts Leao and De Ketelaere and Milan accelerates again. At 65 ‘comes the trio: a cue from Messias who serves Origi who from the edge of the right area beats Di Gregorio for 3-0. Monza tries to reopen the game in the 70th minute: a perfect free kick from Ranocchia who beats Tatarusanu. At 76 ‘Monza still dangerous on the development of a free kick, with Carboni concluding from a tight angle but the ball just comes out. In the final, the Rossoneri dropped the poker: in the 84th minute Antov’s mistake in disengagement, Hernandez took advantage of it and served Leao to the limit and the Portuguese left no chance for Di Gregorio for the final 4-1.