Marta di Nardo, the 60-year-old missing for over two weeks in Milan, was found dead in her neighbor’s house in the Aler building in via Pietro da Cortona 14, in the Acquabella area. The body was wrapped in a blanket and hidden in a mezzanine inside the kitchen. The man, aged around 50, was in the house during the inspection by the Carabinieri, but denied any responsibility in the woman’s disappearance, and then remained silent when the soldiers of the Porta Monforte company and the scientific investigations unit, with the prosecutor Leonardo Sesti on site. they first found traces of blood in her bedroom and then the woman’s body.

In the evening, the neighbor was taken to the Porta Monforte carabinieri barracks, where he will be questioned by the prosecutor. The disappearance of the woman, whose traces had been lost since the beginning of the month, was only reported last October 17th.