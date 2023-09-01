Beaten and abused a year ago, in September 2022, by an alleged friend and other boys in a disused sports facility in the Bonola district in Milan. The victim, a minor, only found the courage a month later to confide in a community educator and tell of the violence she suffered, an abuse preceded by beatings with sticks and bars. The 14-year-old speaks of seven boys – aged between 19 and 20 – one was arrested by the agents of the Mobile team, two are expelled, two minors are under investigation, two others have not been identified.

“The level of violence exercised, the stubbornness in the criminal purpose bring out cynical, violent, aggressive personalities. The living conditions of the same, in absolute promiscuity in abandoned buildings”, reads the provision of the investigating judge of Milan Patrizia Nobile, “lead to believe that the suspects have no inhibitory brakes and that the conduct in question, far from being episodic, responds to irrepressible instincts that they indulge in, in absolute contempt of the lack of consent of the offended person (moreover a minor), also as if to indulge in logic of oppression typical of the pack”.