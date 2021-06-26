All love stories sooner or later end. Even the one between Vlado Micov and Olimpia Milano, who separated after four years. “He is the first scorer in the history of the club in the EuroLeague, second only to Bob McAdoo including the Champions Cup – writes Armani in the release statement -. His place in the history of the club is assured, but in addition to the victories and the quality of basketball he exhibited, Vlado Micov has been a model of seriousness, commitment and professionalism on and off the pitch, whose example will remain Olimpia’s heritage “.